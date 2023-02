Bigg Boss 16 contestants are still making noise. From Shiv Thakare to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - many are making it to the news for some reason or the other. Their get togethers are also calling for attention. Recently, though, Soundarya Sharma and Sajid Khan hit headlines for unwanted reason. Rumours spread that they are dating each other. Soundarya Sharma who was linked to Gautam Vig when inside Bigg Boss 16 house now got linked to Sajid Khan. However, the actress rubbished all the rumours and even expressed that the rumour upset her. Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary refuses to pose for paps due to security reasons; netizens say, 'Attitude aa gaya isko bhi' [Watch Video]

Entertainment News: Soundarya Sharma breaks silence on dating rumours

As per news agency IANS, Soundarya Sharma stated that she is deeply hurt by these false stories linking her to . She mentioned that she considers him as mentor, friend and elder brother. The actres further added, "It's upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It's time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing." Further she also said that these rumours by spread by a few journalists whom she could not give interviews. She also spoke about taking legal action as these stories have affected her and her family. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 fans notice MC Stan wearing jacket gifted by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on the red carpet; say, 'This is wholesome bro'

The filmmaker also responded to the news. To TellyExpress, he said that Soundarya is like younger sister to him and he is not dating anyone. Sajid Khan had to take a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 as he had to start work on his next directorial venture. His next film is called 100 percent. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale registers superb TRP of 3.3 making it the second biggest success after Sidharth Shukla's epic Bigg Boss 13 [Check Stats]

Meanwhile, last evening, Soundarya Sharma was spotted at 's party. Other Bigg Boss 16 contestants like Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, , Sajid Khan, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot were also a part of this party. Many pictures and videos from inside the bash went viral on social media.