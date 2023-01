Soundarya Sharma was eliminated from the show last weekend. Many feel that it was unfair to have her evicted through housemates' decision. In a candid chat with Bollywood Life, she tells us, "I have had an overwhelming journey but I will always have this feeling that I was not eliminated by audience votes. If I was undeserving why was the decision kept on the other contestants. But every journey has to end and I am an eternal optimist. What I will say now won't make any sense. But I feel Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare orchestrated this." Also Read - Hello Hall of Fame Awards: South star Vijay Devarakonda, Hansika Motwani and more deck up to perfection [VIEW PICS]

Talking about the endless character assassination and slut-shaming she faced on the show, Soundarya says, "I have been character assassinated the most by Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. I would say it reflects on your personality. It shows who they are in." She says that she told Archana Gautam not to comment on people's profession on the show. Soundarya Sharma tells us that she saw the video clip where Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was laughing about her along with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sreejita De. "I was appalled to see her in that discussion. But then God bless them. They are complex people. I would say they are like trolls," she says.

Talking about Archana Gautam, she said, "I do not have insecurity about people stealing my limelight. I never felt threatened by Archana Gautam. I only told her to be a good listener. Our bond is genuine and not one made out of convenience. We will be friends." Commenting on Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's much-talked about love story, she said, "They are two matured individuals. They know what are doing on the show. Now, the whole world knows what they share." The model and actress is angry with the two. She says, "Shalin Bhanot is a crackpot. He has said the shittiest things about me. Even Tina Datta. Yeh naa unke sanskaar main hai. I have never ignored all this. There are people who have laughed with him when he made such comments. Now, they are talking about women empowerment. No one stood up for me."

She says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a selective Sacchai Ki Murat on the show. "She stuck to people who spoke rubbish. When Shiv Thakare raised the matter of Gautam Vig no one stood up for me. Inside, people when they say something about others, they want to feed that narrative to fans. But you cannot rise by pulling others down." The actress' says now everyone will talk about women empowerment, sexism and what not. "People who did not stand up for me, it reflects on them. Now, they need content so they will raise such issues on the show," she signs off.