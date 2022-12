Bigg Boss 16 got a few laughs last night due to Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. As we know, the two are now sleeping together in the captain's room. Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik are besides each other. Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De came to chat with them. The two girls kiss each other on the lips. This leaves Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare totally scandalized. The two start laughing and wonder what did they actually see in front of their eyes. Soundarya Sharma teases Abdu Rozik that she will kiss him too. He says Pagal Hai Kyaa... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Archana Gautam take a dig at Vikkas Manaktala's wife Guunjan's miscarriage with her 'Baap nahi ban sakta' comment? [Read Tweets]

The video has gone viral. In the next morning, they narrate the whole incident to Sumbul Touqeer who is in disbelief. Some fans were also surprised. Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma fought for some days and were back to being friends. They kissed to celebrate their patch-up. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Kangana Ranaut on Tunisha Sharma’s death to Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser release date reveal [Watch Video]

Pretty scandalizing for a hindi reality show if Soundarya and Sreejita really kissed on the lips even if its a peck, tho its common and not a big deal abroad tho in the original format of big brother ?? GHAYAL SHERNI PRIYANKA #PriyankaChaharChoudhary#BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/OXeNc1Y6jH — HeyaItsReg❤ Rubinaislove ❤ PCC ❤#BB16 (@HeyaItsReg) December 29, 2022

Ye kya horaha hain?. Soundarya aur Sreejita ka lip to lip kiss ?. Comment mein homophobic likhne wale dur rahe ye post se. pic.twitter.com/jq5jSFXPCO — Big Boss16 Update (@Update3Updates) December 28, 2022

Ye kya horaha hain?. Soundarya aur Sreejita ka lip to lip kiss ?. Comment mein homophobic likhne wale dur rahe ye post se. pic.twitter.com/ngi6JiNWsO — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 28, 2022

Shiv Thakare and Sreejita De have been flirting in the house. The Bigg Boss Marathi winner has been asking for a female wild card for a long time. On the other hand, Soundarya Sharma loves to tease Abdu Rozik. In fact, Abdu Rozik can flirt in a really cute manner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 89: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam have a massive fight; former says, 'I am warning you to stay away from me' [Watch Video]