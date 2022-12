Bigg Boss 16 is making enough noise on social media. The contestants are playing the game quite well. Friends and foes - teams are set. Sreejita De and Tina Datta are rivals in the house. The two ladies worked together in Uttaran and reportedly were very good friends. But the incident shattered their friendship and now, inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, they are foes. Both of them re-entered Bigg Boss 16 after being eliminated and Sreejita had nasty things to say about Tina Datta. In a recent video, one can see her calling Tina 'homewrecker'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's mom finds Abdu Rozik adorable; thanks Salman Khan for 'beautifully handling' the whole love angle [Exclusive]

In a video that has gone viral, can be seen conversing with Soundarya Sharma about Tina Datta. She says that Tina cannot live without male attention and that she has tried to break the marriages of many and that is why she has not been able to settle down. Further, she gets nasty and states that Tina is unhappy from within and she tries to seek pleasure by pulling people down. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to lash out at MC Stan for openly threatening Shalin Bhanot? Fans demand strict action against the rapper

Check out Sreejita De's video from Bigg Boss 16 below:

This has not gone down well with many who are slamming Sreejita De on social media. Many of Tina Datta fans are stating that Sreejita crossed all the limits and she is way out of the line. In the past, Sreejita De has claimed that Tina Datta said mean things about her but this seems a little unwarranted. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary chooses Ankit Gupta over Rs 25 lakhs; fans shower love and say they don’t deserve this kind of treatment

Check out Twitter reaction below:

Wow sreejita de tina ne aaj tak aap ke liyekuch nahi bola hai aap ko

Saram nahi aati hai kisi ladki ki Baare

Mein yah sab bol rahi ho vo bhi national television par Pura India Dekh Raha Hai tina ne kab bhi aap ke live aise kuch nahi bol hai shame on you sreejita #TinaDatta? — Shalina2719 (@shalina27191) December 21, 2022

Seriously, a woman’s worst enemy can only be another woman! This is utterly disgusting of #SreejitaDe so ths is y she came back? 2 drag #TinaDatta through the mud which sree herself harbors? Shd have stayed out to save her face! #PriyAnkit #PriyankaChaharChaudhary #bb16 https://t.co/lmlO4Wg2vt — Blackswan81 (@Blackswan817) December 21, 2022

Will Sreejita De be reprimanded by host for saying such things? We'll only get to know on Weekend Ka Vaar.