Bigg Boss 16 is a superhit since day one all thanks to Abdu Roziq and his cuteness. But it's not Abdu's charm that has kept the viewers hooked on the show but also the fights that the show is famous for. In the latest episode, we see Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer getting into a massive brawl with Rajasthan folk dancer Gori Nagori who is almost lost in the show. But to make her presence feel to the audience Gori Nagori took a stand for her when Tv actress Sreejita called her standard less. Well, this is Sreejita's favourite word, and she uses almost for everyone she fights. Gori Nagori gives it back to Sreejita De with all the aggression. While she also indulges in a big fight with Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer who is done with crying and is back in the show with her lioness avatar.

Sumbul and Gori Nagori's fight grabs a lot of attention by the inmates of the house, and we wonder who has taken who's side. While the netizens are extremely upset with both Sreejita and Sumbul for fighting every day and say that they had a lot of expectations from them, but they failed to impress.

Sumbul's fans are unhappy with her presence in the show and the way she is portraying herself, the netizens demand the makers to remove both the actress from the show as they are damn disappointing according to them. Earlier Sreejita and Manya Singh's fight made headlines, while the Miss Inia runner was slammed by many for calling Sreejita a TV actress, even blasted Many for undermining TV actress and asked her to leave if she feels TV is small and it doesn't suit her standards.