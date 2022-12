Bigg Boss 16 has some of the most well-known faces from the TV and Bollywood industries. Celebrities like Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and more are the contestants of the latest season. All are popular and enjoy a great fan following in the outside world. It is a rule that the contestants are supposed to talk only about the house, but recently, a very private detail about Sreejita De got leaked. Reportedly, her house address got leaked on national television. Also Read - Today Top News in Entertainment: Avatar 2 to beat Avengers Endgame to Sumbul Touqeer-Tina Datta's massive fight [Watch Video]

During a conversation between Tina Datta and , Sreejita De's address got revealed. actress mentioned about Sreejita's apartment name and Vikas stated that he lives in the same society. This conversation was not muted and it went on air leaving Sreejita De's fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape irked. On social media, her fiancé slammed the makers of the show and questioned that when the abuses are muted then why not this?

Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren’t safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won’t be happy with this, bcoz we surely don’t want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Michael BP (@imichaelbp) December 18, 2022

Sreejita De and Tina Datta's changing bond

Sreejita De has re-entered the house. She got eliminated in the first few weeks of Bigg Boss 16. However, she got another chance to enter the show as a card contestant. As soon as she marked her re-entry, she took panga with Tina Datta. The two have shared hot-and-cold friendship, and now their appear to be rivals. Sreejita even called Tina Datta 'kaala dil'. It remins to be seen now if this rivalry will again turn to friendship.