Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is winning the nation's hearts and how. The latest video of the girl is going viral where she is seen talking friendly with the paparazzi as she was spotted in the town where the photographer tells her that hw MC Stan was flirting with her in the Bigg Boss house while she was singing the same song that she sang right now. Does she ask if the photographer is telling her that Ankit was flirting with her? The pap said not Ankit but MC Stan, Priyanka replied in a very dignified manager and said, " No no, he was just teasing me, we used to have these kinds of fun in the house".

Watch the video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacting to claims of MC Stan flirting with her

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the winner of Bigg Boss 16 for many and MC Stan who emerged as a winner left many shocked and how including and Tina Datta who were rooting for the girl. But PCC took her defeat with a broad smile and left the host of the show extremely impressed. Priyanka managed to win Salman Khan over her time in Bigg Boss that he even recommended her name for 's Dunki.

As per reports Priyanka even confirmed that Salman did ask her to meet Shah Rukh Khan once after she came of the house, but she hasn't got any offers and is waiting for an opportunity. But an insider reveals that not only Priyanka but even Ankit has bagged a small role along with her in this Rajkummar Hirani's film. BollywoodLife even spoke to Ankit Gupta about the same. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary s right now the most loved contestant form the Bigg Boss 16 house along with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare.