Bigg Boss 16 has brought a lot of fame to a lot of the contestants. Udaariyaan stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were also a part of Salman Khan's show and their bond was loved by all. For a long time, Priyankit shippers have been wanting to see them as a couple, however, the stars have maintained that they are good friends. Just today, Priyankit fans were on cloud nine as they announced that they are coming up with a music video. Priyanka is in Chandigarh with Ankit Gupta to shoot for the song and she recently dropped a fun video that has gone instantly viral on social media.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have collaborated with Play Dmf for their upcoming music video. Since the announcement, Priyankit fans are unable to control their excitement. PRIYANKIT X DMF SOON has become a top trend on Twitter. Many simply cannot stop swooning over the impeccable chemistry that they share.

Needless to say, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's music video will definitely be a big hit. Both of them enjoy a crazy stardom and together they are even more powerful. We can't wait nor do their fans. Bring it on.