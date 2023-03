Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare turned out to be the first runner-up on Salman Khan's show. Many were confident that he would win but he lost to his bestie MC Stan. Even though he did not win the trophy, Shiv Thakare managed to win several hearts and ardent fan followers for life. Now all his fans are waiting to see him on the big screen. But the star is busy giving out interviews and more. Recently, Shiv Thakare opened up about his love life and spoke about whether he will opt for an arranged marriage or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan reveals he has witnessed the murder of his close friend; shares what happened

Shiv Thakare's hilarious reaction

Shiv Thakare's hilarious reaction

In an interview with TellyChakkar, he reacted to his mom's wish that he should be with a girl whom she likes too. Shiv Thakare was asked if he would go for an arranged marriage and he had a hilarious reaction. He said that 'My entire is put down'. He further added that there are so many good girls all over India and there are some things that his mother won't understand. But he asserted that his mother's heart is in the right place. He shared that he likes traditional girls and if he finds someone, he will try to convince his mother.

Shiv Thakare's Bigg Boss 16 journey

Shiv Thakare's Bigg Boss 16 journey

Shiv Thakare comes from a humble background and hails from Amravati. Before entering Bigg Boss 16, he became the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. He made for an important part of the mandali and was often called as the mastermind inside the house. He had crazy fights with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and many more. But he also made friends for life in MC Stan, , Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Now, Shiv Thakare is going to be seen in a music video. Fans are waiting for it to drop.