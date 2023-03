Bigg Boss 16 contestants are climbing the ladder of success quite swiftly. Sumbul Touqeer Khan who was already a popular name among the TV audience thanks to Imlie became a household name with her appearance in Bigg Boss 16. She was the youngest contestant in the house and managed to be in the game for more than 100 days. She set a record. Now, will all the fame and money, Sumbul managed to get a dream home in Mumbai. Recently, a housewarming party was held that was attended by Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Pranali Rathod, Mayuri Deshmukh and others. But her best friend Fahmaan Khan was missing. Why so? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer Khan buys her first home in Mumbai; Shiv Thakare, Pranali Rathod, and others attend house warming party [VIEW PICS]

Entertainment News: Fahmaan Khan issues a clarification

Taking to his Insta stories, Fahmaan Khan cleared the air. He set the record straight and said that Sumbul had invited him to the party but since he was working till 2 am, he could not be a part of it. He mentioned that he will meet her soon and even congratulated her on her big achievement.

Check out Fahmaan Khan's video below:

Sumbul and Fahmaan have been close friends since Imlie days. They are together known as Arylie as they played the characters of Aryan and Imlie. Their fans are so impressed with their chemistry and friendship that they want them to be a couple in real life. Fahmaan Khan also entered Bigg Boss 16 house to cheer up Sumbul Touqeer Khan when she was emotionally low. He was part of the show for one day and managed to win over all.