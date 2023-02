Bigg Boss 16 has been a tough ride for Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The Imlie actress missed the berth to the finale. But she will be doing a solo dance performance at the Grand Finale of the show. We have seen that she is supporting her brothers, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare for the show. Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been making vote appeal for them. Now, some rival fan clubs are circulating a video where she makes a mention of the team managing MC Stan. It is a known fact that during Bigg Boss PRs of celeb approach their friends to do vote appeal for them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur makes vote appeal for Shalin Bhanot; says it has been a 'tough journey' for him [Watch Video]

But the whole started blowing up in no time. Rival fans began sharing that video of where she says that MC Stan's team touched base with her. Sumbul Touqeer has now taken to Twitter to clarify that she is not bothered by this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary – which contestant's journey video did you like the most? Vote Now

People just need a chance to create a fuss about little things?

Log PR kahein ya pyaar koi fark nahi padta ?#haqsestan #HaqSeMandali #ShivIsTheBoss — Sumbul Touqeer (@TouqeerSumbul) February 10, 2023

The loyal fans of the actress asked her to avoid such negativity. Everyone was upset after the journey of Shalin Bhanot had too much content on the whole love triangle and obsession angle with Sumbul Touqeer. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli dishes out Elsa-like vibes in a new bridal photoshoot; fans cannot get enough of her beauty [View Pics]

The 19 year old actress has wowed everyone with her dance skills. We cannot wait to see her performance on the show. Post elimination, she met up with her BFF Fahmaan Khan. As we know, the hunk was cheering for her from outside. Their meeting inside was one of the high points of the show!