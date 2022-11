Yesterday, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot had a physical brawl. This happened when Tina Datta got a sprain in her leg. Shalin Bhanot was pressing her leg and MC Stan told him to get an expert opinion as things can worsen. This led to an argument, as MC Stan used a slang which was quite lowbrow. Later, Shalin Bhanot went on his upbringing which led to MC Stan charging on him. Shiv Thakare, Gautam Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stopped what could have been a dangerous fight. Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan came out looking funny as she hugged Shalin Bhanot tightly. She said she would not let him go near MC Stan.

Tina Datta got annoyed seeing this. She said that Sumbul Touqeer sticks to Shalin Bhanot all day long. In the promo, she is seen saying that she is obsessed with him. The tight hug of Sumbul Touqeer has reminded fans of the scene where Shehnaaz Gill send Sidharth Shukla after the memorable Chai fight in Bigg Boss 16. Take a look at netizens comments on Twitter...

Sumbul khud ko shehnaaz and shalin ko sidharth samjh ke biggboss ke ghar me aai hai.. — sidnaaz.for.life (@sidnaazforlife4) November 18, 2022

maybe sumbul and Chicken are looking creepy ? But it doesn't mean that Sumbul/they were copying SidNaaz https://t.co/MG4J25CEVd — fًa. (@noturcupoftih) November 18, 2022

Mtlb kuch bhi? Bhai sidnaaz jo to tha na wo pure tha agr unki acting bhi kroge na to pichwade k bal giroge #bb13 k trp king or queen the or sabse badi baat FAKE TO BILKUL BHI NHI THE?#SidharthShukla #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz #BiggBoss16 #biggboss13 #ShalinBhanot #Sumbul pic.twitter.com/tZwBZpASBs — shukla ji ? (@my_sidnaaz) November 18, 2022

Well, fans will remember how the fight began after Rashami Desai threw tea on Sidharth Shukla. Arhaan Khan jumped in and Sidharth Shukla had torn his shirt in a fit of rage. There would have been chaos if Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill did not mend matters.