Now, this isn't surprising that in the Bigg Boss house the contestants are coming closer and some have bonded so well that the speculations of their relationship have started doing the rounds and one is such bonding that is grabbing maximum eyeballs in the Bigg Boss 16 house is Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot. Shalin and Sumbul have bonded extremely well and even the inmates in the house can sense that something is cooking between the two. But seems like this bond between them is not going down with Sumbul's fans and they want her to be aware of the TV actor and fact wants Salman Khan to invade and warn Sumbul about him to her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer BREAKS DOWN as co-contestants call her 'choti'; here's what she has to say

View this post on Instagram A post shared by biggboss khabri ? (@biggboss_khabrii2.0)

Why do fans want Sumbul to be aware of Shalin Bhanot in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer faces wrath for looking down on Abdu Rozik and creating fake love angle with Shalin Bhanot [View Tweets]

Shalin has come across and one of the most clever contestants in the house by no and Sumbul's fans feel that he is only going closer to her so that he can be seen and talked about her and that's happening Everyone in the house is only talking about Shalin and Sumbul's closeness. While many claim that Sumbul is naïve as she is just 19 years old and can easily fall prey. Sumbul is the most youngest contestant in the house and most of the time in the house she was also picked for being too young and this has left Imlie actress heartbroken. She was even seen breaking down on the same. While the girl is also facing wrath online for creating fake love story with Shalin. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer is a fantastic rapper, Divyanka Tripathi is a rifle shooter and more: Hidden talents of TOP TV stars will leave you amused

Advertisement

Talking about Shalin and Sumbul, well only time will tell if their bid is real or not. Having said that Shalin was last in news for his separation with ex-wife Daljiet Kaur who was also a part of igg Boss 15 but got evicted within two weeks. Daljiet reportedly field a domestic violence case against the actor and we wonder if he will speak about these allegations against him on the show.