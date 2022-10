It seems the week's eliminations are here. Bigg Boss 16 Khabri handles have said that Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have been nominated. This is indeed very shocking. Many people kept on predicting that MC Stan and Gori Nagori could be nominated but it looks like they are safe. Sumbul Touqeer stands the maximum chance to be safe from them as she has huge popularity outside. The Imlie actress has been low key in the Bigg Boss 16 house, and many feel she has extended her run. On the other hand, Archana Gautam has support from the general public who like her sense of humour.

BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak Nominated Contestants for this week ☆ Archana Gautam

☆ Sumbul Touqeer Khan

☆ Soundarya Sharma Who will EVICT?#BB16WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 31, 2022

Soundarya Sharma has won hearts with the last two episodes. The manner in which she stood by Gautam Vig has been commendable. People also appreciated how she cooked for the whole house, and urged everyone to eat when people kept on fighting for the ration mess created due to Gautam Vig's captaincy. A lot of people are saying that Gautam Vig should be playing alone instead of Soundarya Sharma. In fact, fans feel that Sumbul Touqeer should be eliminated instead of Soundarya Sharma who is doing well.

Is baar Soundrya Bach gayi thi but next week I mean this week she's going home or if makers decided not to give more money to STK than she will definitely going home#BB16 #ShivThakare — S H i V A M ? (@eternal_shivam) October 31, 2022

Sumbul to secret room for 3 days and back again with wild cards. — Shariq Khan (@KhanSrq8) October 31, 2022

I am sumbul fan but I want sumbul should be evict ...becoz iss show main ache logon ,Sharif logon ka kaam nahi hai ...yeh chate hai gatiya pan bahar nikalo ...but gatiya pan wahi nikalega jo gatiya hai .... — Àlàyà (@LoneAlaya) October 31, 2022

Now, let us see if makers decide to keep all of them safe. Soundarya Sharma does not deserve to leave 's show.