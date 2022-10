Bigg Boss 16 has started with a bang and the people have already found their finalists in Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer. Yes, the 19-year-old has left the viewers impressed with her appearance on the show and cannot wait for her to reveal more of herself in the show. Sumbul is the youngest contestant in the show. While reportedly she is the highest-paid actress for being a part of 's show. As reports in other portals claim that Sumbul has been paid 12 lakhs rupees per week, which will leave many viewers stunned as he is the highest paid not only compared to other contestants in the show but also from the last season's contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Five times Shehnaaz Gill got brutally trolled; from supporting Sajid Khan, to dancing at a wedding after Sidharth Shukla's death

Reports suggested that Tejasswi Prakash who was the highest-paid actress with rupees 10'lakhs per week. Sumbul is getting 12 lakhs and that shows that she has defeated the Naagin 6 actress in being the highest-paid contestant in the Bigg Boss history. While Karan Kundrra was paid 8 lakhs per week and charged 11 laks per week and was paid 9 lakhs weekly reportedly. Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of Bigg Boss 15, while fans have found their finalist in Sumbul. Sumbul Touqeer became the household name with Imlie and since then there is no looking back for her. The actress earned a lot of fame at a very age and now all the eyes are on her on how will she perform and project herself on Bigg Boss 16.

While seeing the grand premiere one can say right now Sumbul is the most loved and potential contestant out of all. Other participants like , Gautam Vig, Sreejata De and more too have managed to grab eyeballs. But only time will tell who will walk the finale.