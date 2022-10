In the latest episode of Bigg Boss season 16, Sumbul Touqeer was left heartbroken as she could not take part in the captaincy task. She felt bad as Shalin Bhanot did not take her name for the captaincy task despite knowing that she wanted to be the captain since day one. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gori Nagori get into a nasty fight; latter tries to kick her [Watch Video]

Sumbul got emotional and started crying. She could not control her tears knowing that Shalin and Tina who she considered her best friends were rooting for Shiv Thakare. Bigg Boss 16 contestants nominated Priyanka and Shiv for captaincy. The house was later divided into two teams. Later, Sumbul was seen complaining to Shalin when interrupts them in between. Shalin and Sajid advise Sumbul to take her own decision and not depend on anybody. Sumbul feels bad as she asks Shalin when she did not take a stand? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did you know Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and other TV stars have been a part of Bollywood movies?

Shalin tells Sumbul that she had to get herself prepared if she wanted to fight for the captaincy task. He tries to make her understand saying that everything is about the majority. Sumbul walks away as she tells them that she will talk later. After some time, Sumbul and Shalin again get into a discussion, when the latter shouts at her. Sumbul gets shocked seeing his reaction and tells Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that despite her father's warning, she still considered Shalin and Tina to be friends. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Rani Chatterjee alleges that Sajid Khan harassed her, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to be shot in Saudi Arabia and more