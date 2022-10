Sumbul Touqeer is best known by her character name Imlie. She is one of the most loved stars of Bigg Boss 16 and she received the love as soon as she entered the show. Although, a recent promo of the show has made Sumbul's fans sad. In the short clip, posted by Colors TV, the star is seen getting sad as she talks about how everyone in the Bigg Boss house thinks that she is very young and does not know anything about the game. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Internet sensation Kili Paul sings a romantic song for Madhuri Dixit; impresses all with his Hindi [WATC HERE]

In the video, the teary eyed Sumbul is seen saying that everyone thinks that she is young and innocent. Everyone thinks that she is only hopping around everywhere. Seeing this her fellow participant Gori Nagori makes her understand, motivates her and says that if she (Sumbul) thinks like this then how will she go forward and play in the show? She needs to try her best. In the promo, Sumbul further says that she won't cry but she will ensure that others will cry. Although, it looks like she is a cry baby. Earlier, she had made mistakes while alloting bedrooms to the participants. MC Stan had corrected the error made by Sumbul which made Gori upset.

Check out video of Sumbul Touqeer crying here:

Soon post the promo was released, there have been many fans of the actress who have asked her to stay strong. One user had called her a queen and said that they cannot see her break down. Another fan also wrote that they are with her and that she should not lose hope as she is a strong and a brilliant woman.

Meanwhile, the actress is also creating noise because of her equation with Shalin Bhanot inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. In one of the recent episodes, Tina Datta also asked Shalin if something was going on between both of them to which the actor said that she is a kid and there is nothing cooking.