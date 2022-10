It's been only 5 days inside Bigg Boss 16 house and viewers have already witnessed a brewing closeness between Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot. According to Manya Singh, Sumbul is trying to create a fake love angle with Shalin in the house. While Sumbul won hearts with the entry in Bigg Boss 16, she is now getting equally bashed for her behaviour. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 5, Live Updates: Tina Datta questions Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer's connection

Viewers have been expressing their disappoint with Sumbul on social media. While some felt that there was a sudden change in her behaviour, which was completely against her image, some said that the way she is behaving inside the house is her true nature. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan makes early revelation about who'll be one of the finalists on Salman Khan's show and it's NOT HIM

Many people are also slamming Sumbul for trying to create fake love angle with Shalin. Before entering the house, Sumbul had said that she will not be involved in any kind of love angle. While Sumbul hasn't clearly conveyed her feelings, Shalin told Tina Datta that she is just a kid and there's nothing brewing between them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed slams Shehnaaz Gill, Kashmera Shah for supporting Sajid Khan

On the other hand, Sumbul is also facing the wrath of netizens for looking down on Abdu Rozik. She had reasoned that since Abdu is from another country and doesn't understand what's going on inside the house because of language barrier, housemates should give NOC to MC Stan.

I have always noticed she feel disinterested whenever #abdurozik come and talk to her. She literally is coming out as pathetic person So #SimbulTouqeer is questioning @ColorsTV and @BiggBoss and their decision to participate abdu as contestants. Shame on you Sumbul https://t.co/zYh44z2tAL — Rvk (@imrvk2) October 5, 2022

I had very positive and nice image about #SimbulTouqeer But she is turning out to be so different from her first impression If she sticks with Shaleen and tries to create any fake angle with him...i will be very disappointed#Abdu is ❤️#BB16 — NamitaRakesh (@NamitaRN) October 5, 2022

Never liked #SimbulTouqeer ever bcoz I've never seen her serials but I've seen the hype on SM Keeping the hype in mind thought she would be likeable in #BB16 but nah!!! It's too early to say anything since it's been just a few days but still ... #BigBoss16 — (@iamfaeza) October 5, 2022

Sab log soch rahey hai ki #SimbulTouqeer love angle bana rahi toh tumko kya problem hai ab log affair chalana chore de #BigBoss16 — Rupikapunjabi (@rupikapunjabi) October 4, 2022

#SimbulTouqeer is looking fake creating fake love stories — Sarthak Dhar (@sarthak_dhar_) October 5, 2022

