Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer has been getting huge support from her fans after told her that she is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot as they feel her character is getting assassinated. Sumbul has been facing a lot of criticism after she holds Shalin in a fight with MC Stan, many called her a joker. But the Imlie fame actress fans are sympathising with that she had a panic attack and nobody noticed it and purposely trying to make an angle with Shalin despite she saying NO.

#SumbulTouqeerKhan got so scared and panicked because of the violence that happened in house which was so natural It had nothing to do with her obsession#BiggBoss16 — Tipsy (@tedhibaat1) November 18, 2022

A Situational Reaction.. It's A Fight Between Sha & Stan Where She Supported Sha Just Because She Thought Him Right.. #SumbulTouqeerKhan Always Cleared It As Friendship "BFF" Bond..Still It's Narrating As Obsession By @ColorsTV #SumbulSquad #BiggBoss16 JANTA STAND WITH SUMBUL pic.twitter.com/NKbg6xMhGi — ???? ℝ?? (@MannRoy_) November 18, 2022

I am actually shocked by the fact that #TinaDatta supported people who constantly doubted her loyalty by giving up on a guy who constantly stood by her. She is truly a BB material. The perfect vamp. Such a sweet voice with a ugly heart!#ShalinBhanot #Bb16#SumbulTouqeerKhan — Tasmiah Azad (@tasmiah_azad) November 18, 2022

the way the makers are portraying her is actually disgusting despite her saying NO, they will carry on forcing a narrative on her but this show will never define who she is.

this girl is all heart.

we are with you, Sum. ❤️

stay strong @TouqeerSumbul #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16 pic.twitter.com/AOacIivjy6 — ananya (@ananya_1233) November 18, 2022

Tina Datta also strongly slams Sumbul and claims that Shalin is in love with her and she has been creating unnecessary ruckus due to her obsessions with him, the actress also claims that Sumbul loves too loves Shalin. While her fans lash out at the actress and call her the vamp of the house.