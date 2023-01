Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan fans are calling Karma her best friend as Shalin Bhanot himself character assassinates Tina Datta in their ugly fight. Tina loses her calm and asks Bigg Boss that she wants to leave the house now. As the internet divides between the fight of Shalin and Tina, Sumbul fans are reminding her that she was the one was assassinating her character and she was the one who started the fake love angel between Sumbul and Shalin.

Aj Sha n #tinadatta ko expose krdia to usko "character" ki fikar hone lggi She was d one who made life hell for #SumbulTouqeerKhan by character assassinating her at every point of time! Shame on Tina,4 talking sensitive topic!#ShalinBhanot #shalinKiSena pic.twitter.com/pNZ8ORKlrf — Aujla Sahab ? (@aujlaSahab_) January 18, 2023

KARMA LOVES #SumbulTouqeerKhan!! Salman on WKW: Sumbul u've been the same since start.

PCC/Tina on cue with Sallu: no involvement #SumbulTouqeerKhan Le: "Core Personality " ? ? pic.twitter.com/RXsLDfr20O — NandhiniAK (@NandhiniAK1) January 18, 2023

???? karma is a b*tch! Sumbul given clean chit. To all those people that lost trust in our girl, she today was proven right even tho she already got a clean chit from Salman but today both Shana spoke up. @TouqeerSumbul @manupunjabim3 #SumbulTouqeerKhan #sumaan #bb16 pic.twitter.com/kkaTLJ85lI — Jasmine (@Farheen00678982) January 19, 2023

Sumbul Touqeer who is playing beautifully in the game is being called the sherni of the house as she talks less but when she does, she makes all the sense . Right now, fans are loving it how she have a mic drop answer to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in her unnecessary fight with her.