Bigg Boss 16 fans, especially those of Sumbul Touqeer Khan are very upset with the astrologer's segment. The Imlie actress has survived on the show when though she has faced some truly hard situations. It started from the time when the fake love cum obsession narrative got started in the house. Alarmed, her father Touqeer Khan came on the show to blast Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. In his predictions, the astrologer said that Sumbul Touqeer would surely win if she made it to the finale week. He also said that she is someone who needs emotional support all the time. He told Sumbul Touqeer that she needs to maintain cordial relations with her mother. Also Read - After Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra now hits back at Salman Khan for keeping Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16

As we know, her parents separated when she was young. Her father single-handedly raised his two daughters, Sumbul and Saniya. It seems when they moved from Delhi to Mumbai, she lost deep contact with her mother. The astrologer said that her Moon was weak. As we know, Moon in astrology is associated with emotions, moods and mental health. It is also the house of maternal relations. Fans have not liked this. This is what Sumbul Touqeer's fans said on Twitter... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Shilpa Shinde reveals if being channel's face helps to win; reveals her favourite of this season

It's very cheap @ColorsTV taking some one mother name that she never mentioned. How could you raise such a sensitive topic on national TV what she has gone through trp ke liye kitna niche Jana hai rangu then contribution ki baat karte ho#SumbulTouqeer strong contestant hai https://t.co/16M2I9VXbw — SUMAAN supremacy ♥️ (@ManyaSi53953935) January 20, 2023

To to hum bhi astrologer per hi life jite apni bakwas har season me rent per late #SumbulTouqeer #BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Dhruvi (@DVDV12486282) January 20, 2023

Dekhao 2 koudi ko admi ko #SumbulTouqeerKhan? ko successfulness and popularity buk rahey 19 salki ladki k sath mentally torture and emotionally play karke bolo koi eh ladki ko emotionally support nhi only she needs positive person around her#SumbulTouqeer — Sabin Ojha (@SabinOjha12) January 20, 2023

The way she control her laugh at the end ??? p.s- Astrologer ??????

There is need to say about her family matters...??#SumbulTouqeerKhan#BB16pic.twitter.com/kyoNRSUhCx — ????????? (fan account) (@baishnabi_03_) January 20, 2023

Just when I thought @ColorsTV can’t stoop any lower, they prove me wrong? You had literally sucked her life out and just when she starts to breathe overcoming all nonsense you hit below the belt with her most sensitive issue ? Still the way she smiles ?#SumbulTouqeerKhan is ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9newIM5nXA — DeepVibes (@seldeepa) January 20, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be one of the most interesting seasons after Bigg Boss 13. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the youngest contestant on the show. The young actress has moved in the game with dignity. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: This TV actor hints at Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's relationship; calls them bachpan ke saathi