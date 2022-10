Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most hyped contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The Imlie actress has come on the show with a huge fan following. But her outing has failed to impress so far. Sumbul Touqeer was fire when she rapped the song her dad wrote for women empowerment but that was it. What is annoying fans is her friendship with Shalin Bhanot. Well, it does not look like she is romantically interested in the actor but this is the narrative being played out on the show. Even Shalin Bhanot keeps on talking about her feelings while Tina Datta is also harping on the same issue. In fact, Tina Datta looks almost obsessed over the whole matter of Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi SLAM Sajid Khan for undermining TV actors; former says, 'Aaye kyun bhai TV pe'

Fans of Sumbul Touqeer are really worried. Many are hoping that she picks up the clues and starts playing. Gautam Singh Vig told her to play alone. Even Shekhar Suman told her that she does not need support to shine in the game. This is what fans are tweeting... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 9 Live Updates: Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Choudhary fight over Abdu Rozik's age; Nimrit Kaur slams contestants over cleanliness

Yeah I get it she’s young people do make mistakes like this at this age but it’s bigg boss people are always cautious here and she’s repeatedly getting hints I think even #SalmanKhan was Disappointed with her on launch he had high hopes #SumbulTouqueerKhan #BiggBoss16 — Ashtrea (@Ashtrea00) October 9, 2022

I thought Gautam got manipulated by Shalin. After seeing this clip it seems like he understood Shalin's game? Off topic: Here Gautam and Sumbul looking like Hrithik and Rani Mukherjee from Mujhse Dosti Karoge. ?#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #Colorstv#GautamVij #SumbulTouqueerKhan https://t.co/u6eaUOd5sb — Farha (@Farha00001) October 9, 2022

Today I was literally praying ki koi to Sumbul ko sahi advice de and here what I got to see. I hope see got the things..I really want to see the Sumbul we have seen..we know how she is❤️

Thank you #GautamVij #SumbulTouqueerKhan #BiggBoss16 #BB16 https://t.co/xmtpSPVRMv — Brilliant Friends ?❤️ (@BrilliantFrien3) October 9, 2022

I feel #shalinbanot is playing but #SumbulTouqueerKhan and #TinaDatta are falling for him sumbul can’t tolerate shalin spending time with Tina #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/wBUubWCmsi — Ashtrea (@Ashtrea00) October 9, 2022

I feel pity for Sumbul. It's embarrassing to see her fall so bad for a 40-year-old wife-beater #ShalinBhanot, and getting jealous seeing him talk to #TinaDatta and odr gals. Chu*ya khud ko SRK samjhne laga hai is bewakoof ladki ki wajah se. #SumbulTouqueerKhan #BiggBoss16 — Regina Phalange (@ReginaPhal1161) October 9, 2022

It is evident that this whole love angle is turning out to be rather boring. Well, Fahmaan Khan is not going to the house. Let us hope he comes in the friendship week or something to lift up Sumbul Touqeer. But we feel the Imlie actress has immense potential and just needs to fly solo! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Ankit Gupta throw water on Shalin Bhanot's bed after the latter fought with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?