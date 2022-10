Bigg Boss 16 fans are calling out Sreejita De's eviction as unfair and they feel that she deserved to stay in the house rather than Sumbul Touqeer Khan should have gone out of the house because she is bekaar. Sreejita is the first contestant to get evicted from the house ad many were shocked by her exit from the house. While the viewers of the show feel that Sumbul is doing nothing in the show and that she should have one out as Sreejita had a lot of potential. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Sumbul Touqeer a 'disappointment'; gets slammed by Imlie actress fans

Sumbul is leaving the viewers upset with her behaviour despite her father coming on the show and revealing Shalin Bhanot's true colours and even saying he is not right for her and he has been mocking her behind her and she should be aware. While Sumbul continues to talk to Shalin and Tina and even listens to his clarification. Along with viewers of the show, even Devoleena Bhattarchjee calls her the biggest disappointment and says that self-respect is understood and there is no age bar for it.

Meanwhile, Sreejita in her interviews has slammed Tina Datta for bitching so much behind her back and even hopes to re-enter the show as a wild card and take her case she even called in an exclusive interview with us that she is very much aware of Tina Datta's true colours. " I have known her for many years so I know her real colours very well. I didn't have a very pleasant experience with her in the past because she is a very insecure person. She's always poking people." Sreejita in the house had locked horns with Manya Singh and Gori Nagori that created quite a stir in the house.