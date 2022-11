Bigg Boss 16: Right now, the entire Bigg Boss show lovers are talking about Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's fight. And there are two groups divided in the house and one can clearly see that Shiv's group dislikes Archana and they all want her to leave the house. While Archana fans are slamming Shiv that instigated her and demands to bring her back. Amid all this fight there is one person who tries to steal the thunder from Archana and Shiv is Sumbul Touqeer.

Sumbul lost her calm over Archana and went ahead to fight with her and picked up the old conversation of her father that Archana told her about being close to Shalin Bhatt despite her father warning her aagnist him.

In between all this Acting is full on ??? pic.twitter.com/gFszEeLFqW — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 10, 2022

Sumbul mst acting chal rhi h my first hate...ab Oscar k liye nominate hokar hi rukogi ya usse bhi jada kuch socha h — Dr. Pooja (@born2fight_1) November 11, 2022

I know everybody has their own opinion.From your perspective it may seem like this but from mine,Sumbul is real with pure heart just like yours.I supported you when you were in BB so looking at my one favorite having a bit negative perception about my other favorite is hurtful. — Sushma (@Sushma64909758) November 11, 2022

I think this man can't live without sumbul???? — Azna (@radoo784) November 11, 2022

Pet nhi bharta apka ?? ghum fir ke yaha pe aa jate ho ???

Sumbul se obsessed ho kya — maya (@maya23402) November 10, 2022

Rahul Vaidya who is an avid follower of Bigg Boss 16 and has clearly shown his dislike for Sumbul mocked her doing overacting and the fans agreed with him. While Sumbul's fans are unhappy with this mocking of their favourite star. What's your take? Do you also think Rahul is obsessed of Sumbul?