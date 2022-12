Bigg Boss 16 saw a task last evening where people could choose captaincy or fight to get back the Rs 25 lakh. The golden boys Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gurjar are now in the house. Their job is to help the housemates get back the lost prize money. In the middle of the task, Sumbul Touqeer said that she wishes to be the captain. Archana Gautam said that Shakal Nahi Dekhi....Hearing this, Shiv Thakare warned Archana Gautam saying that she cannot get personal with Sumbul in a fight. When Sumbul Touqeer heard the Shakal comment, she hit back at Archana Gautam with a dose of humour. Also Read - Rithvik Dhanjani reveals being single for past three years post split from Asha Negi [Exclusive]

Fahmaan Khan took to Twitter to say that he loved how Sumbul Touqeer countered Archana Gautam. He said that laughter was the best way out. When Archana tells her that she will be out this weekend, the actress tell her to be happy. Fans were surprised to see this Sumbul Touqeer inside the house. Also Read - TOP Trending TV News: Debina Bonnerjee on breastfeeding her kids, Sumbul Touqeer to be out of Bigg Boss 16 and more

Ye hui na baat. Humour is the best way to fight back. ?? I loved it. #SumbulTouqeerKhan @TouqeerSumbul https://t.co/oSdMLOPa0s — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) December 1, 2022

Fahmaan Khan went inside the house for the promotions of Dharam Patnii. The hunk spent some time with her. He told her that her mental health was important and she should learn how to ignore. Sumbul Touqeer has been in a better space post his visit. Her father also wants her to compete now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Meet the PriyAnkit fandom on Salman Khan's show

Kya jaadu karke aaye ho bhai.. mene to pehle kaha tha ki shiko mat bhelo FK ko bhejo aek baar lo mil gay hame hamari jangli bitu bhi heppy aoor hambhi @kanwardhillon_ bhai aaj khush to bahut honge tum ?? pic.twitter.com/5QNYjzDVDU — neha (@VarunCh87574712) December 1, 2022

Lo Bhai Biwi ki PR bhi AA gyi saali bhi AA gyi ???? pic.twitter.com/ySTwZeo1t9 — #SidNaaz #SuMaan (@FanRinku) December 1, 2022

You said andar shiv group banake khelta hai par aaj sumbul bhi shiv ke saath rehna pasand karti hai, group usko khairat mai nahi mila tha usne dosti kamayi hai udhar aur wo unhe lead bhi karta hai, dosto ke liye khade bhi hota hai!#ShivThakare — shivxfairy? (@shivxfairy) December 1, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 is doing terrific on TRPs. Even Kanwar Dhillon is supporting Sumbul Touqeer in the house. The overall ratings are 2. People are liking the Weekend Ka Vaar. The contestants have surely struck a chord with people.