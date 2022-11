Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer is right now shattered and doesn't know where to go and what to do. The Imlie actress's helplessness can be seen in the house and once again the makers have called her father in the show and this time through a call from Bigg Boss confession room. Sumbul is tearful after she listens to her father's voice and says that she doesn't know what is happening to her. While her father consoles her and once again advises her to stay away from Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta and he even wants her to show them their 'aukaat'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia trolls Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot love angle; says, 'Both should have signed a TV serial instead'

Sumbul promises her father once again and her fans wonder if this time she will listen to him and will only do what he says. We wonder if this time the girl will be able to stick to her words. In this weekend ka vaar, we do how slammed Sumbul to indulge herself in Shalin and MC Stan's fight and not let Tina come closer to Shalin despite her request. Like Tina even Salman claimed that Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin. Sumbul sticks to her words and says that Shalin is a friend and she was only trying to protect him. One user said, " Kuch nhi kregi phir bhar jakr undone ko bta dengi". Another user said, " Kisko bewakoof bana rahe iske papaJust take your daughter home uncle, she is embarrassing..jaa k kisi clg me admission karva k mature bano abhi is age me use zyda imp vo h bigboss is not for her".

Bigg Boss 16: Watch the video of Sumbul Touqeer breaking down after talking to her father for the second time in the show

While the netizens lashed out at Salman Khan for assassinating a 19-year-old character and called him biased. We wonder now how the viewers will react to this call of Sumbul's father in the show. Is this bias too?