Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer hits back at Shalin Bhanot as he calls her weak. The Imlie fame was on fire and fans are lauding her for the same. In the promo you can see how Sumbul claps back at Shalin when he calls her weak while he is sitting with Tina Datta, who has seen and observed the show from outside and had entered as a wildcard was seen calming Shalin down. Sumbul's fans are appreciating her fiery avatar and are saying that now she is fire. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sheezan M Khan's statements on Tunisha Sharma suicide case gain spotlight, Bigg Boss 16 sees nominations of eight contestants and more

Watch the video of Sumbul Touqeer Khan slamming Shalin Bhanot for calling her weak in the show.

One user wrote, " Bhut din se chicken bhanot ko footage nhii mil rhi thi isliye isne socha ki sumbul se ldlu kch toh milegi". Another user wrote, "Weak ho y’a nahi per Tina k tarah beek main nahi aye hain". Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer, Divya Agarwal, Shivangi Joshi and more TV divas who set social media on fire with their viral photoshoots just before the New Year

Shalin and Tina have been facing a lot of slamming ever since they targeted Sumbul and alleged that they she is in love with the actor. Sumbul has managed to keep herself away and slowly people are also liking her game. It is claimed that makers have decided to have Sumbul and Priyanka in top 2 as both the girls popularity is immense. Well for now Sumbul is winning hearts and now. Her fans loved it how she gave it back to Shalin. Sumbul has a very strong fan following and she has been in the show due to them and ever since Fahmaan Khan made an entry, fans couldn't contain their excitement seeing their chemistry. Recently Fahmann parsied Sumbul's ame and mentioend he is damn proud of her.