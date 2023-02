Bigg Boss 16 saw the nomination of Mandali members Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. The Imlie actress left very guilty for letting her team down. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been vocal on how she thought Sumbul Touqeer Khan did not take it seriously. As we know, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare aced the task. Shiv Thakare took a bit more than nine minutes while MC Stan just about crossed ten minutes. They were let down by just Sumbul Touqeer Khan who ended up taking 17 minutes inside. Many have slammed the makers for making this a team game and ruining the chances of MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia receives BACKLASH for saying Sumbul Touqeer is playing a victim card; netizens say she has been doing it since day one

But it seems like a lot of votes are coming for MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Neutral viewers have liked how they aced the game like a pro. A lot of votes are coming in. As per latest voting trends, MC Stan is way above Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare. In the past few days, MC Stan has overtaken Shiv Thakare as he has been entertaining and giving it back to the two ladies as well. Also, people have noticed that she is a shrewd observer of the game.

Many fans have noticed that Bigg Boss kind of hinted to Archana Gautam that she was taking too much time which Sumbul Touqeer did not get. But then, Sumbul has one of the biggest fan bases in the history of the show. She still has, but now the other two have built neutral fans. A massive rally was organized for Shiv Thakare in Amravati.