Bigg Boss 16 is raking high TRPs thanks to all the fights and drama that are going on inside the house. A lot of drama took place over the past few days. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's equation has taken a turn and how. The Imlie actress was a target of the other two after they got to know that her father spoke to her over the phone. Later, her co-star Fahmaan Khan entered the show and it made her happy. But Fahmaan's stay in Bigg Boss 16 house was short. He has now exited the show and SuMaan fans are emotional.

Entertainment News: Fahmaan Khan exits Bigg Boss 16

over Shukravaar Ka Vaar announces that Fahmaan Khan was a part of the show only for a day and he is not the wild card contestant of the show. And then Fahmaan Khan makes his exit. Of course, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets emotional but does not make a fuss about it. Rather, she kisses him on the forehead and that has made all their fans go aww.

Check out tweets on Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer below:

Can we stop the time here ???

U don’t believe me whatever I wished so 4 hav come true?. My close friends knw that wished for this forehead ki*** since they are meeting after a long time. Evil eyes stay away from this brilliant friends ?#SuMaan #FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/Yf8gJ39OFu — Ambika (Arylie &SuMaan Fan Account) (@Ambikaramu) November 25, 2022

I am happy and relieved today. I am sure anyone who has been watching BB for sum wud feel a sense of calm. He lived a day with her and gave her good memories to cherish. Bless u both ❤️#FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/lMsUcWSMyR — ડꪖꪀ?•~ (@SanjKiDuniya) November 25, 2022

Well, hope Fahmaan Khan's short stay in Bigg Boss 16 house cheered up Sumbul Touqeer Khan. She deserved it.