The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw the torture task taking place. For the first time in Bigg Boss 16, we saw a torture task taking place. It was a chance given to the contestants to increase the money deducted from the prize money. The prize money was reduced to Rs 21,80,000 and they were given a chance that if they stood holding the buzzer for an hour, they will get the whole amount of Rs 50 lakhs. The teams were divided into two parts as usual. Mandali became one team while Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary former the other team. Fans are unhappy with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shailesh Lodha and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers in spat over pending dues, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrap up Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more

Sumbul Touqeer Khan ousted from the task

Entertainment News is full of updates about Bigg Boss 16 since it is now inching closer to the finale. And ahead of the finale, the contestants got a chance to increase their prize money. Bigg Boss asked the Mandali gang to choose which three housemates will participate in the task. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan become participants. Shiv reasons since Nimrit was out in the last task and they didn't want to take risks, Nimrit should perform the task with them. Sumbul was aloof and away thereafter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's hometown Amravati rallies behind their hometown hero; encourages maximum voting with THIS offer [Exclusive]

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam targeted by the Mandali

During the torture task in Bigg Boss 16, the Mandali gang targeted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam more than Shalin Bhanot who was also a part of the team. However, despite all the torture, Priyanka and Archana withstood everything. The oil, ice, shaving foam and other things that were used to torture them, couldn't make the girls move from their spot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's family pitches in with extra effort take campaigning to the streets [Watch Video]

Bigg Boss 16 fans slam Sumbul and hail Priyanka and Archana

Bigg Boss 16 finally got a rough and tough task taking place and hence, they couldn't control their excitement. They, however, did not like Sumbul Touqeer Khan's behaviour in the episode. When the Mandali asked Sumbul to give their inputs she did not. However, she did speak with Priyanka and Archana and told them that the Mandali should have thrown three to four buckets of water with full force. This and her behaviour with the Mandali have irked them. On the other hand, fans love Priyanka and Archana during the task. Check it out here:

Her own mandali ditched her, taunted her, bitched about her,demotivated her.She will speak to who ever she wants to and whenever.Mandali lost all respect when they did not let her play the task even though she is nominated.LONE WARRIOR SUMBUL#SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16 #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/3iCfrUcypM — Siri B (@BhuraSiri) February 1, 2023

Sumbul is so dumb she is sharing strategy with Non mandali but she was quite when mandali was asking for suggestions. #ShivThakare & #MCStan sach me saamp paal rahe hai. #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Shubham Tharwani ? (@ShubhamTharwani) February 1, 2023

Yes First Time I m very much upset from Sumbul Sorry but not sorry guys ... Usne Task k time p kuch nhi bola But unke pass Jake Share kr rhi hai waooo? Sb ko pehechan gyi mai to yaar GANPATI BAPPA MORYA #ShivThakare #ShovIsTheBoss @VootSelect https://t.co/Mwbm4GWlZ8 — ☆Nandini☆?#Devandini? (@deb_rajnandini) February 1, 2023

I think she is just taking revenge from them. Now this is what I'm feeling — MN. (SHAMITA & SHIV ❤️) (@medha_nayak) February 1, 2023

When shiv asked her for strategies tab nhi di usneyy, and now she’s disclosing her game plan what could have been!! — Varun (@Varunsinghh33) February 1, 2023

Sumbul touqeer Khan is 1000% the most dumb person....

Aurr yeh usne khud bb main prove kiya hai??‍♀️#ShivThakre #MCStan #NimritKaurAhluwalia #BB16ᅠ — Ditto0123~♡ (@tejal60504) February 1, 2023

Hey bagwan

Sumbul is so dumb she is sharing strategy with Non mandali but she was quite when mandali was asking for suggestions. #ShivThakare & #MCStan sach me saamp paal rahe hai. #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Anuj Chaudhary (@ANUJCHAUDHARY48) February 1, 2023

Sumbul playing victim card with mandali and giving suggestions to Non-Manadali. Shiv Thakare gave correct example to Sumbul that if #AbduRozik was there he would have cheer for them.#BB16 #ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 — Bigg Boss Critic (@TheBiggBossBoyz) February 1, 2023

Sumbul's behaviour is so weird #ShivThakare — м α я ι α ? ماریہ (@AurKuchhKhwab) February 1, 2023

SLAYED THE TASK !!!!!!

Those 3 killed it ,ab kal band bajayenge mandali ki! #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyankaIsTheBoss — Gauri (@Gauribhatt14) February 1, 2023

#PriyankaChaharChoudhary saying mere kaan mein nahi lagra tha kuch mein aise hee boli taaki woh wohi cheez karta rahe poora time. Chalaak bro, she is very chalaak. ?❤️#PriyankaIsTheBoss #BBQueenPriyanka #PriyankaPaltan #PriyankaChaharChoudhary? pic.twitter.com/kN1m5dZrWQ — Arjun Chaudhary क्षत्रिय जाट (SidHearts) (@NumberdarMoond) February 1, 2023

#PriyankaIsTheBoss Priyanka is well played strong player ?❤️? — Mo Kaif (@MoKaif47950611) February 1, 2023

Priyanka and Archana both rocked today and also tomorrow #PriyankaIsTheBoss #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #ArchanaGautam — syed summa piu (@SummaSyed) February 1, 2023

Hats off You Girls #PriyankaChaharChoudhary? an #ArchanaGautam? ?? Now Mandali Urs Turn ??Nimmo Tai Toh Roo Pade 10 mint Mai ??? Archana Mor Bana Bana Kar Kutna Nimmo Tai Ko ??#PriyankaIsTheBoss #PriyankaPaltan #ArchanaGautam? pic.twitter.com/vqmkagxObi — Being Honest (Offline) (@BeingHo50896833) February 1, 2023

Tomorrow, Nimrit, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare will be tortured.