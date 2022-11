Today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 was a high-voltage one. A massive fight broke out between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. Though they worked as a team to make the captain of the show, their friendship fell apart over Tina Datta. It all started with Tina suffering an injury. While walking she supposedly sprained her leg. MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot who are her good friends, both came to check on her. Tina asked whoever was holding her leg to leave. Shalin then made a comment that left MC Stan unhappy. The rapper then threw abuse at him and that was the beginning of the fight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer joins Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and more in the 'Hatha Pai' club of Salman Khan's show [Check list]

As they got all furious, MC Stan charged at Shalin Bhanot. Everyone tried to stop the hunks and Sumbul Touqeer Khan hugged Shalin tightly to keep him away from MC Stan. Later, Shalin was dragged into another room and Sumbul went on a rant that he won't leave the room as she does not want him to get hurt. She yelled, cried and was all over the place. Netizens are surprised to see such behaviour of Sumbul and are stating that she is totally obsessed with Shalin. In fact, she also had a fight with Tina Datta over Shalin.

Check out what the netizens have to say about Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

#bb16

Tina was soooo Right about sumbul, the girl is madly in love with Shalin since Day one.

Bepanah mohabbat hai #SumbulTouqueerKhan ko Shalin se! The over the top Drama sumbul is doing?????? https://t.co/xj9OiLcEiL — Ashika (@Ashika7864) November 17, 2022

#SumbulTouqueerKhan what’s wrong with you? Not a fan of #TinaDatta? but she is right here#ShalinBhanot is no good & if #MCStan? was wrong so was equally him they both went to worst of behaviour & instead of avoid all this stop portraying ur ? guy as saint #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Bigg Boss King Umar (@BigBossUmar) November 17, 2022

Mark my words #SumbulTouqueerKhan gonna regret doing #BiggBoss... she herself destroyed her dignity, self respect. And everything.. She will be the last contender who did BB in 18yr Ye dekh k koi aage ayega b nhi#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss — Biggboss_reviwer (@_Rohit0108) November 17, 2022

Do you agree with what netizens have to say about Sumbul Touqeer Khan?