Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is making every bit of presence in the show and she is giving it back to everyone who speaks against her or the mandali in the house, especially Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In the latest promo, we see Sumbul nominating Priyanka into the house, alleging that she makes fun of people's emotions and takes advantage of it. While Priyanka gives sits back to Sumbul saying that her filmy dialogues of her won't work in the show. She immediately sleeps down on the floor, makes fun of Priyanka, and says 'Arey Baap re'. While in the promo we also see Shalin Bhanot strongly slamming Tian Datta and calling her the 'buri aurat' and claiming that he extremely hates them this leaves Tina beaming with joy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Tina Datta predicts who will get the trophy; taunts THIS contestant

Watch the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16 where Sumbul Touqeer Khan makes fun of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the nomination task

Priyanka and Tina get nominated by their inmates and Sumbul and Priyanka's fight grans maximum attention, Netizens call out the Imlie fan for overacting and feel that she has been purposely fighting with PCC to get more footage and call her behaviour with her in the nomination task childish and asks her to leave the to show it's, not meant for her. Meanwhile, Sumbul's fans love the way she is giving back to Priyanka and say that she speaks limited but when she does, it creates fireworks in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is MORE deserving than Tina Datta, Archana Gautam to be in the top 3 [POLL RESULT OUT]

Sumbul has been a part of mandali ever since she distanced herself after being alleged to being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot in the house and since then the other inmates especially Priyanka call her for NOT playing individually and hiding in the mandali. Sumbul and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia share a genuine bond and has been loved by their fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Tina Datta to leave; Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and others make it to the Top 5? Here's what we know