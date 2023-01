The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 concluded a couple of minutes ago and it was a firecracker of an episode. In Bigg Boss 16, we saw the nominations task taking place. And on the bet was the ration of the entire house. Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam were in the nominations and they were each given a sandook with the name of other contestants. And they were asked to put the sandook for nominations to get the ration. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam refers to Tina Datta as 'expired ma*l' during fight; netizens ask Salman Khan, 'Will you do something?'

Bigg Boss 16: Nominations special task

Twitter and Entertainment News is buzzing with the Bigg Boss 16's latest updates. So, what happened is Sreejita nominated Soundarya, Soundarya nominated Sumbul, Sajid nominated Sreejita and Sumbul nominated Archana. They decided to share the ration amongst themselves. However, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were not ready to nominate themselves and were ready to let the ration go. When Archana did the same for Sajid, they were furious and asked Sajid to convince Archana to put his sandook in for nominations. Later, when Bigg Boss revealed that they will have to let go of the entire house's ration. Shalin Bhanot, who was adamant until now wanted to change his decision. But Bigg Boss was furious as they wasted the time before. The whole ration was taken away.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan goes on a rant; netizens react

As the whole ration was taken away by Bigg Boss, Sumbul Touqeer Khan went on a long rant. She lost her cool and was going on and on about how they would call out people when they picked everything else over ration. And they did the same. She lost her cool on Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, the most. Sajid Khan and MC Stan were surprised by her rant. Even Shiv Thakare was shocked on seeing Sumbul so hyper. Netizens have a mixed reaction to Sumbul's rant.

In the episode, we saw Shalin Bhanot wishing that Sumbul gets evicted for her own happiness. He feels that she has stopped laughing and smiling ever since she joined the other group.