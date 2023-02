Bigg Boss 16 is nearing its end. In four days, fans will get to know the winner of the show. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam are the top five contestants. Sumbul Touqee Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were the last two contestants to get eliminated before the show could get its top five. Both the ladies are rooting for mandali members MC Stan and Shiv Thakare to win the show on social media. The Imlie actress recently even called out an impersonator who is using the name to spread hate against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Winner: Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Archana Gautam; who will claim the trophy? Fans predict [Watch video]

Entertainment News: Sumbul calls out an impersonator

On Twitter, Sumbul retweeted a post and notified that it wasn't her real account. The post was about Priyanka trying to play innocent and MC Stan giving it back. In the note, she shared that someone is impersonating her on Twitter and the account will be reported. Further, she said that she is supporting her two brothers - MC Stan and Shiv Thakare but she also called Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a good competitor. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Winner: Gautam Gulati thinks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will lift the trophy; Udaariyaan beauty's journey video leaves fans with goosebumps [Watch]

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan's post below:

Hi everyone! Just to notify you guys, this isn't my account. Someone is impersonating me, and we will report it as well. I mentioned earlier that I'm supporting both my brothers & the winner should be only from Mandali. Don't spread hate in my name. Priyanka is a good competitor. https://t.co/4jRRW0ODg5 — Sumbul Touqeer (@TouqeerSumbul) February 9, 2023

Sumbul Touqeer Khan had massive fights with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Mostly they fought during the eliminations. Priyanka used to touch the nerve by talking about Sumbul's crying inside the house. During the media interaction, Priyanka was asked about the same and she said that she liked Sumbul and her crying was the only way to provoke. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare-Stan decode Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam's fake fight; Netizens agree [View Tweets]

Who will win Bigg Boss 16? Tweet to us and let is know.