In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw a torture task taking place. Before that, we saw the elimination nominations taking place. This week the risk of elimination is faced by three of the Mandali gang members, that is, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. All three of them have a very strong fanbase outside and have made their own name and different identities through Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul is currently, the youngest Bigg Boss 16 contestant in the house. And they all are just a couple of days away from Bigg Boss 16 finale.

Did Sumbul Touqeer Khan's error in Bigg Boss 16 task cost her dearly?

Well, Bigg Boss 16 always grabs headlines in Entertainment News. Since it is inching closer to the finale, the hype about Bigg Boss 16 is evermore. Now, a couple of days ago, we saw nominations for the elimination TTF task taking place. For the same, the housemates were divided into two teams, Mandali consisting of Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan vs Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot. Each other them was supposed to count 9 minutes while chatting away with Ken Ferns, the designer. Sumbul Touqeer took the highest time of 17 plus minutes. It led to Mandali being nominated.

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare to be eliminated?

In the upcoming episode promo of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Karan Johar questioning Shiv Thakare about who led to Mandali's nominations. Despite Shiv trying not to pin it on Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Karan's questions made him take her name. Later, we saw Karan announcing that eliminations will be taking place for sure. He then says that you have got the lowest votes and you need to leave. We see Shiv Thakare walking out of the lawn area and moving towards the door.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 upcoming episode promo here:

Not Shiv but Sumbul to leave the house?

Well, contrary to the promo, The Khabri has tweeted out saying that Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Sumbul's fans were super furious about the task and believed that it was rigged. Sumbul's supporters felt that Sumbul has been targeted by Bigg Boss since the first week. Check out The Khabri's tweet here:

Exclusive and Confirmed #SumbulTouqeerKhan is eliminated from The house Retweet if happy Like if sad — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 2, 2023

We wait till the episode of Bigg Boss 16 to air for confirmation on eliminations.