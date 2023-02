Bigg Boss 16 fans are doing their best to vote for their faves as the grand finale comes near. We will have six people in the grand finale of the show. This Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be hosted by Karan Johar. The three contestants who are nominated for eliminations are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Many are saying that Sumbul Touqeer might say a good-bye to the show this week. Reports of her exit are doing the rounds since two weeks now. Sumbul Touqeer and her team has taken campaigning for her on the ground level. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan a top contender for the trophy; 7 reasons behind the rapper's long journey

Her dad has shared a video where we can see people distributing pamphlets outside shops urging people to vote for Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Some days back, a huge roadshow was held for Shiv Thakare in Amravati. A man is giving out posters by the dozen. Take a look at the video...

Hello everyone! We are doing our utmost to save our sherni with this nomination. It has been a challenging journey with lots of good memories. Thus, I request that you all keep voting for Sumbul, as she is the most deserving finalist. Let's make her the youngest winner. ✊ pic.twitter.com/zoil2CNmik — touqeer (@papatouqeer) February 1, 2023

Outside, celebs like Fahmaan Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Amaal Mallik are supporting Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The journey at the start got derailed due to the whole obsession narrative created by Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Sumbul Touqeer got immense criticism for the same from Salman Khan. Her father, Hasan Touqeer has made his appearance on the show twice already. He was there on Weekend Ka Vaar and spoke to his daughter on the phone. The drama around Sumbul Touqeer has been huge all through.