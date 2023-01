Bigg Boss 16: is seen bashing Tina Datta in the latest promo of Weekend Ka Vaar over her chat with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about Shalin Bhanot asking her the brand name of her inner garments. In the promo you can see how the superstar host has lost his calm and slammed Tian am saying that till they were together she kept it all inside and now that they are separated, she is throwing the filth out. And what made her keep quiet till so long. Tina Datta breaks down and insists that she wants to go home now. Sumbul Touqeer Khan fans are calling it Karma and reminds her how she tried to assassinate a 19-year-old girl and what goes around comes around. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot threatens to reveal about contestants' 'MG'; this is how fans reacted [View Tweets]

Miss #TinaDatta u character assassinated an 18 year old girl when she was not even at fault! Kya socha tha tune ki bhagwan ni dekh ra kuch ? Teri harkatein vo notice ni kr ra ? Tera kala dil khol k rakh diya uss bhagwan ne aaj NTV pe! Sorry but u deserve it! #SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/GPRl3iHPPF — ♡ (@LetsLoveSumbul) January 20, 2023

If #ShalinBhanot? asked #TinaDatta aka nalli brand for her undergarments what was that chest to chest dance if #Shalin was a bad guy then why this awkward dance with him?

Miss datta audience is not blind #BB16 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/FiQSNOE6iQ — Sha Rules (@shahzai37878216) January 19, 2023

What a disgusting lady #TinaDatta is.

Character assassination of a man is justified? And expecting people to respect you with this type of character?

Cheap.#BigBoss16 #ShalinBhanot? — Abhilash Srivastava ?? (@mediabhii) January 20, 2023

Shalin Bhanot in the promo is seen expressing shock through his facial expressions and it seems like the actor is not yet aware of the conversation between Priyanka and Tina.