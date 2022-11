Last Weekend Ka Vaar session of Bigg Boss 16 was quite a heavy one. Especially, on Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Her alleged 'obsession' with Shalin Bhanot was centre of the debate. From Tina Datta to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia - all spoke about how she is always around Shalin Bhanot and her teenage crush. Even though she said that she has no feelings for him, all including spoke about it. Fans were upset and clearly, her father too! Yesterday, Sumbul got a chance to talk to her father who adviced her to stay away from Tina and Shalin. He also spoke about Fahmaan Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Kushal Tandon slams Sumbul Touqeer's father for calling Tina Datta 'Kamini'; says, 'How dare her dad is allowed'

Sumbul Touqeer's father praises Fahmaan Khan

During his conversation, Sumbul's father spoke about Fahmaan Khan and gave an example of his friendship. He stated that a friend should be like Fahmaan who always stands by your side He said, "Ab idhar Fahmaan tumhara dost hai, aisa dost jo har pal tumhare saath khada tha. Ghar mein Fahmaan jaisa dost hona chahiye tha. Yeh Shalin aur Tina sirf tumhara fayda utha rahe hai. Yeh tumhare saamne kuch aur bolte hai aur tumhare piche kuch aur."

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father also stated that Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are using her in the game and that they should be shown their 'aukaat'. He asked her why is she wearing Shalin's jackets when he has sent her so many? He mentioned that people are accusing him for making a joke of his daughter. Sumbul was in tears and how!

However, this conversation that took place Sumbul and father has not gone down well with many. took to his Twitter handle to slam Sumbul's father for calling Tina Datta 'kamini'.

And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022

What's your take on this?