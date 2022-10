Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The actress rose to fame as Imlie in the popular Gul Khan show. Before Bigg Boss 16, it was said that her co-star Fahmaan Khan will also be participating in the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV Show. However, only Sumbul entered on the premiere night. Her journey inside the house in the last three weeks has left fans disappointed and confused. Even Sumbul's father had come on the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode and tried to give her a piece of mind. Fans have been wishing that Fahmaan enters the show.

Sumbul's father talks about her bond with Fahmaan and Bigg Boss 16

A video is going viral of Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father, Touqeer Haasan Khan with an entertainment portal. Sumbul's father has opened up on how the Bigg Boss 16 contestant has been raised which gave an insight into her behaviour on the show. Sumbul's father revealed that Sumbul didn't have a mother and he raised her all by himself. He was a mother and a father both for Sumbul. He told ETimes that the Imlie actress is very gender-neutral because of which she doesn't see any difference between a girl and a boy.

Furthermore, Sumbul Touqeer's father said Sumbul is quite open and bindaas a she feels it her dad everywhere. He also named Fahmaan Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani with whom Sumbul shares a close bond. Sumbul shared that in both Fahmaan, Gashmeer and even on the sets of Imlie or previous show Sumbul was like what she is in Bigg Boss 16. She sees her father figure in everyone and the same is the case with Shalin Bhanot as well. However, the narrative set inside the house had different repercussions outside. Sumbul Touqeer's bond with Shalin Bhanot was trending in Entertainment News for a long time.

Fahmaan and Sumbul Touqeer's bond

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer made for an IT couple on TV as Aryan and Imlie. Their on-screen chemistry and their off-screen camaraderie won a lot of hearts. However, they continue to be just friends despite people shipping them together in real life. Fahmaan is very protective of Sumbul. When asked if he will enter Bigg Boss 16, Fahmaan denied saying that he is not made for such a show but maybe ten years down the line and right now he is only hungry for his craft.