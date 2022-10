Bigg Boss season 16 makers are trying to entertain the audiences by adding various twists and turns. Imlie actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan who quit the show to participate in Bigg Boss 16 is loved by the netizens. Sumbul seems to be receiving great responses from the viewers due to her strong personality. Sumbul has been seen sharing a close bond with contestant Shalin Bhanot and their bond is raising eyebrows. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan NOT annoyed with Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot's bond on Salman Khan's show; Imlie star reacts to housemates' gossip [Exclusive]

In a recent interview with Times Now, Sumbul's father was asked about his daughter's bond with Shalin Bhanot. He revealed that he never knew Shalin and started to know about him. He even spoke his heart out about Sumbul's friendship with him and revealed that before entering 's reality show Bigg Boss 16 she had said that she is not going to 'shaadi.com' to find someone a suitable match, but will be going to play the game.

Sumbul's father said that whatever his daughter is doing and whatever is her plan, she has all the liberty to do it. He even said that if she is playing a game and makes a mistake, she will learn from it. He even said that she is not tense and he feels good seeing that people care about her.

Shalin and Sumbul's bond and their strong friendship have created a lot of buzz among viewers. It seems as if something is brewing between the two and lots of questions are raised. Even, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta questioned Shalin about his growing bond with Sumbul. Shalin refused the claim and said that Sumbul is a child. Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, , Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, , MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and are seen entertaining contestants with their fights, controversies and much more.