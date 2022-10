Bigg Boss 16 is seeing big names like Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan. After the premiere, she got noticed today. Today, she got into the food fight between Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare. She said that no one had come from the streets to Bigg Boss 16 to eat food. The actress said that if people really respect food then they should never waste food. She says she never leaves even a single morsel on her plate. Sumbul Touqeer Khan said that she did rather lick it clean. In fact, she began crying. This has not impressed social media much. Also Read - Trending TV News: Bigg Boss 16 contestants fight over ration, Kashmera Shah defends tweet for Sajid Khan, Imlie star Fahmaan Khan in movies and more

On the other hand, Manya Singh pinpointed that Sumbul Touqeer Khan is creating bond with Shalin Bhanot. She said that she is incapable of playing alone. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary of Udaariyaan is being noticed more on the show. She has come across as an opinionated and firebrand girl. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions...

We can say that her fight with Shiv Thakare did not impress many. Also, people feel that she is giving too much importance on the bond with Shalin Bhanot.