Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan's exit from the show left Sumana fans heartbroken, while Sumbul Touqeer stayed styling and pumped his friend for his upcoming show on the same channel. Sumbul and Fahmaan's chemistry was the hottest topic in the Bigg Boss house and even outside apart from how hot he is. But did you that Sumbul was very much aware that Fahmaan is not a wild card contestant, and he only came on the show for her. A close source reveals," Sumbul knew from the beginning that Fahmaan doesn't want to be a part of the Bigg Boss show right now and he is looking to do something. Otherwise, he would have made the entry in the show along with Sumbul, but he chose not to do a reality show."

The source further adds that Sumbul was extremely surprised to see Fahmaan in the show and she really needed him the most. Fahmaan's entry brought a light on Sumbul's face and she looked extremely stabled and content in his presence and he did his magic and reminded her who she is and left the show.

There is a Saying Guys That, A kiss on the Forehead is a Secret Message of Love and Tenderness, This kiss on the Forehead, Say’s a lot about how much They care About EachOther❤️❤️#FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #SuMaan#BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/BBODkjBIT5 — **NAV? (@nav_kaur24) November 25, 2022

While many were surprised that Sumbul didn't shed single tears on Fahmaan's exit and that the real Sumbul for you and we hope that we see the real and fiery Sumbul in the show from now on. Right now Sumaan fans want her to only stay away from Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta and not fall for their manipulation.