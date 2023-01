Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is doing exceptionally well in the show and has even managed to achieve the milestone of being the youngest contestant to survive on the show for more than 100 days, her fans are super proud of her because she overcame all the odds and emerged as a winner for them. But now the latest we hear is that Sumbul might make a voluntary exit as her father's health is deteriorating day after day and this is the reason she might leave the show overnight and leave her fans shocked. But we haven't yet got any confirmation about the same. An insider also suggests that Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached by to play the lead serpent in her popular series Naagin and the Imlie fame is even interested in the concept. But nothing concrete has yet happened. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: While Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta stay confused, here's a look at the most iconic love stories and their current status

Sumbul Touqeer Khan who faced a lot of criticism for her childish behaviour and her closeness with Shalin Bhanot has maintained her dignity in the show and proved that the world was thinking wrong about her and that she isn't obsessed with Shalin Bhanot.

Fahmaan Khan's entry into the show for a day empowered her and she got back on track as not many thought that she will survive in the show. But now her fans are seeing her as the winner. Some reports suggested that due to being non active in the show the markers even slashed her fees by half from being the highest-paid actor in the house, she came down in the bottom three or four. However, her father refuted these news and alleged that its Tina Datta's PR who are spreading these fake news. But for now, Sumbul's game is being loved by fans, she has come out as a genuine personality and is being loved for who she is.