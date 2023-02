Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan was kept away from the torture task by the mandali and that benefitted the opposition party as they themselves agree in this. After they managed to win the torture task Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam was seen talking about Sumbul to Shalin Bhanot that it was good she wants there, and it benefited them. Meanwhile after the talks Sumbul is seen having a conversation with Priyanka and Archana and mistakenly revealing her idea to defeat them and now netizens are sure that this plan that Sumbul shared to them might be used by them in their torture task and they are calling Sumbul extremely pure hearted and damn innocent. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets flak while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Archana Gautam win hearts with their performance in the torture task [View Tweets]

Sumbul is seen being upset with her mandali after what happened in the last captaincy and ticket to finale task. In the last night's episode viewers witnessed the mandali getting back together where Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia breaks down and hugs Shiv Thakare and MC Stan, Shiv is seen pulling Sumbul in the group hug and fans are happy that they have sorted their differences.