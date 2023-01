Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer is roaring on the show and how. It's only 2 weeks left, and everyone is trying their best to make a cut to the finale, but Sumbul is shining among all and how. The latest video of Sumbul is going viral where she is seen mocking Priyanka Chahar Choudhary once again. Sumbul fans are going bonkers over her mimicry of Priyanka in front of and Shiv Thakare. You can see how Sumbul is making fun of PCC which left both Shekhar and Shiv laughing hard and how. You can see how Sumbul is lying down on the floor and reacting on how Priyanka feels when she hears someone else speaking the truth in front of her. And you just cannot miss the embarrassment that is seen on PCC's face.

Because Sumbul does not play the victim card…

Maano ya na maano

Sumbul is the strongest personality in the house!#SumbuITouqeerKhan https://t.co/C0GwEt9LcM — ❃ || February 12 ka intezaar? (@I_molly_tweets) January 30, 2023

Sumbul has been winning hearts and how. The Imlie fame's journey in the Bigg Boss 16 house has been remarkable, the girl actually rose like the pheonix in the house and this only shows she is the right inspiration for her fans. Fahmaan Khan was absolutely right about her that Sumbul is the strongest among all in the house and she proved him right and how.

These two are always adorable.

I dono y but there is something that makes us adore them a lot and I have been addicted to adore these two#SumbuITouqeerKhan #FahmaanKhan#SuMaan #BittuKiGungun pic.twitter.com/AgtDUfvIej — SSK?? (@Sameenasher25) January 30, 2023

Meanwhile Fahmaan and Sumbul fans are waiting for the couple to meet together and come out in open if they are in love. Well they look absolutely adorable together.