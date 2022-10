Within a pretty short while, Bigg Boss 16 has well and truly captured the imagination of the entire nations, with both hardcore fans and casual viewers becoming privy to the going-on of what is arguably India's most popular reality show of all time. In fact, the new season of Bigg Boss has already begun dividing fans into factions, especially if they're being ardent admirers of the celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house, prior to said celebrities becoming a part of the Salman Khan show. Case in point being how many Bigg Boss fans are now feeling that Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Choudhary are being favoured on the show while Tina Datta is getting a raw deal. Also Read - TV News RECAP of the week: Bigg Boss 16 love stories, netizens demand Sajid Khan’s removal, Disha Vakani’s throat issues and more

Bigg Boss 16 biased to Sumbul Touqueer, Priyanka Choudhary?

Post last night's episode, 14th October, many fans have come forth, opining that Bigg Boss 16 is being biased toward Sumbul Touqueer, especially after how her father was permitted to enter the show so early on, when family members usually appear much later, and how he proceeded to bash Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, which many feel was unfair. Some fans also opine that Salman Khan uselessly slammed Shalin and Tina over the weekend while Sumbul, Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were treated were kid gloves. Check out a few tweets along these lines below:

#Biggboss is being so biased, aise hi tha na toh #TinaDatta ko b bata de last week jb uske bareme baat ho rahi thi..

But no, #SumbulTouqeerKhan k dad ko bula lia k aao aur bata k jao apne beti ko vaah ?#biggboss16 #Biggboss #colorstv — akash gupta (@shalinfanclub) October 14, 2022

#SumbulTouqeerKhan k papa ko bula lia k aao aur bahar ka pura game bata k jao aur ye jo promo mei aaj dekha usko andar aake b bata dia k #TinaDatta ne uske bareme kuch bola tha..

What about #TinaDatta?

Uske bareme b baate hui thi last week? Uske parents ko kyu nahi bulaya? — radhika khurana (@shalin_k_dewane) October 14, 2022

#biggboss being Biggboss and playing around

Kal #SumbulTouqeerKhan k dad ko bula lia

Aur kyu hona hai itna biased?

Aise toh fir Tina k b parents ko bula lo aur Tina k parents ko b allow kro k vo Tina ko game explain krke jae k kon uska h aur kon nahi ? #BiggBoss16 — riya sen (@shalin_fanpage) October 14, 2022

My POV:

Bigg boss always gives priority to their bahus

We saw it past seasons also 1. Nimrit - captain,task with abdu

2. Priyanka- chat with shekhar, task with abdu,confession room appreciation

3. Sumbul- Gave eye opener by salman khan & now by her father also#biggboss16#BB16 — Tawfiq (@UntoldTawfiq) October 14, 2022

The Bahus are being favoured since forever in Bigg Boss

The only difference this season being, the rival channel bahus are favoured too.

Giving even more reasons to lose interest actually#bb16 — ????? (@TithiHappy) October 13, 2022

So, are you in agreement with these fans or not?