Bigg Boss 16 fans saw that Fahmaan Khan made an entry on Salman Khan's show for the promotions of Dharam Patnii. Sumbul Touqeer and his moments lit up the whole house. The whole house felt that Sumbul Touqeer spent her happiest day when he was there. There were some discussions on their relationship too. MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot said that Sumbul Touqeer would spend the entire day in the house talking about Fahmaan Khan. Today, Abdu Rozik teased her by calling Fahmaan Khan Saaman. This riled up Sumbul Touqeer. She said she once called him that by mistake and he was upset. Seeing that Sumbul was getting upset, Abdu Rozik said he would not poke fun of Fahmaan Khan's name. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get cozy after a fight; fans ask, 'Aise Sanyaas Loge' [Read Tweets]

Sumbul Touqeer said that if Fahmaan Khan stays unmarried till 40, and does not find anyone then they did get married. This is something typical that best friends would say. Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also asked her about the age difference between the two. Now, Fahmaan Khan's name is not being muted on the show. This is how SuMaan fans reacted on the same. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sajid Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans furious with Neil Bhatt aka Virat and more

#SuMaan fd hum sab kuch notice Kiya lekin ek chiz hai jo Ki Fahmaan BB k ghar pe jake sabko yeh dikhaya k dekh pyar kisko kehte hai obsession kisko kehte hai. Sabko kuch nehi bolkar bhi Fahmaan ne yeh bol ke aaya hai ki yeh bandi (Sumbul) meri hai. #SumbulToqueerKhan #FahmaanKhan — Pinki Chakraborty (@MusicalHeaven4) November 27, 2022

#AbduRozik has been repeatedly mocking Fahman's name by calling him 'Saamana' #SumbulTouqueerKhan listens here for the first time. She expresses her anger.She said straight away that I am not joking and not at all okay with your joke. Place left #FahmaanKhan #SuMaan #SumbulArmy pic.twitter.com/AkFUFGuYiM — Lila Thinkor (@Lilajaythinkor) November 27, 2022

First of all both FK and Sum knows what are the boundaries in their friendship and what they can talk abt. So yea if he wants he can talk abt how she gifted him bracelet, she also can make her own talk abt a pact they did. stop clowning by calling them having bad motives in this! — ડꪖꪀ?•~ (@SanjKiDuniya) November 27, 2022

Fans are also noticing how Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia told Sumbul Touqeer that Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were stressed on seeing the Imlie star. Well, Fahmaan Khan is being discussed inside the house. It is evident that he has left an impact. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: THESE 5 members make it to the most popular contestants list; Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and more should be worried