Bigg Boss season 16 former contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan who won hearts with her charming personality in Salman Khan's reality show recently shared a reel after her journey. Sumbul shared snippets and reels from her journey as she watched them on television. Sumbul shared the video on her Instagram highlights and was seen walking down memory lane as she remembered her beautiful and sad moments from Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16.

In the video, host Salman Khan was seen explaining to her her bond with Shalin Bhanot. Sumbul was even seen talking about her father in the show and he was explaining to her why she needs to stay away from Shalin and Tina Datta. Sumbul's friendship with Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan became the talk of the town. Their group was named as 'mandali' and people loved their strong bond.

Watch Sumbul Touqeer's video -

Reaction Journey video? PROUD OF YOU #SumbulTouqeerKhan ? pic.twitter.com/doGuSTZA82 — Jinni Ki Doll¹¹✨??//ꜰᴀɴ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ (@umama_younus) February 17, 2023

In the video, Sumbul then jumped with joy as she started smiling remembering the moments wherein she grew as a person. In the end, she added the song 'Kudi Nu Nachne De' and was living her moments to the fullest.

On the work front, Sumbul has expressed her desire to participate in 's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Reportedly, she has been approached for Naagin 7. Sumbul managed to keep audiences hooked with her performance in Imlie and her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan impressed everyone.