Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer is on fire and how. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss, you will see her getting into a massive brawl with Archana Gautam after she taunts her for not listening to her father’s advice of staying away from Shalin Bhanot. Tilt all started with Sumbul claiming to Archana that it is okay for her if she doesn’t care about her existence in the house, to which Archana admits it and says, ‘Muje koi farkh nahi padta and later tells her that jo apne papa ko baat ignore kar do usko kya bol sakte hai’. Sumbul loses her calm over this statement and warns Archana to not bring her father into all this and aggressively climbs onto her bed to almost get into a physical fight and Archana keeps on taunting her.

While the netizens have taken Archana's side as they agree with her. In fact, the viewers called Sumbul a big disappointment after she ignored her father's advice completely and still continued to talk to Shalin in the house. But slowly she has made her space and is trying hard to be seen in the house. Many netizens thanked Archana for speaking the truth and called Sumbul a dumb girl.

Sumbul is one of the youngest and most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house, in fact, she is the highest-paid among all and hence there is a lot of pressure on her to keep her fans entertained with her presence in the show and till now her audience haven't yet got to see the REAL Sumbul in the house.