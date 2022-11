Bigg Boss season 16 is currently in its fifth week and netizens have mixed responses to the constant arguments, fights, fake friendships, and love angles shown in the show. The housemates are giving much-needed content to the audience and are getting trolled for various reasons. In the last episode of Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss questioned Gautam Vig's captaincy and also called out his relationship with Soundarya Sharma as fake. Apart from Bigg Boss, the contestants of the house also questioned their bond and criticized them. This point of discussion left Bigg Boss fans divided.

Bigg Boss recently reprimanded Gautam and fired him from captaincy after he did not follow the rules and paid more attention to Soundarya. Here is a piece of shocking update about Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, and Archana Gautam who have been nominated for eviction this week in the Bigg Boss 16 will be sent to the secret room as per Tellychakkar. Yes, you read that right!

As per Tellychakkar sources, this week there will not be any eliminations as the voting lines are closed. It seems as if the makers of Bigg Boss 16 are all set to leave their fans shocked with a new twist and update. There are reports that one person from the nominated contestants will be sent to the secret room where she will be there for a few days and observe the game of the other contestants. This will help in changing the dynamics of the game. Sumbul seems to get evicted from the game as she is unable to understand the game as of now. There are chances, that she would be sent to the secret room, but there is no confirmation botu the same.